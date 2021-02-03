Chick-fil-A offers heart-shaped tray of nuggets for Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chick-fil-A is offering customers a simple way to show their love this Valentine’s Day, making several of their menu favorites available for packaging inside heart-shaped trays.

You can now order 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick N Minis, 6-count chocolate chunk cookies, or 12-count chocolate fudge brown halves and have them repackaged for your Valentine, according to a Chick-fil-A press release.

The special trays will be available at participating restaurants from Monday, January 25 through Saturday, February 13. Delivery is also an option where available, the company said.

Check the Chick-fil-A App or contact your local restaurant to confirm availability.

