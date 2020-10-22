Chick-fil-A sauces coming to stores in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A announces 16-ounce bottles of the company’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces will be sold at some retail stores in the South.

The company says the sauces will go on sale at participating Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The bottles will be priced around $3.49.

The company says 100% of the royalties received from third-party retail sales will go to support scholarships for Chick-fil-A restaurant team members.

The company plans to offer the sauces nationwide in early 2021.

The sauces are Chick-fil-A’s first menu item to be sold in retail locations.