Chicken Salad Chick donates $9,400 to NWA Food Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Chicken Salad Chick in Fayetteville presented a $9,400 check to the NWA Food Bank.

The restaurant raised the money with a special promotion in November and December where patrons could donate $5 to the food bank and receive a giving card valued at $60 valid through the end of 2021.

“As you can imagine when COVID hit, the number we served went from about 65,000 people to over 100,000 food insecure in the Northwest Arkansas region. That includes the four counties of Benton, Carroll, Washington, and Madison,” said Julia Damer with the NWA Food Bank. “So every dollar counts and this donation today will provide up to 94,000 meals to people in need.”

The donation was supplemented by an anonymous donor who matched every dollar the Chicken Salad Chick customers raised.