SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff took to the skies on April 1 to survey the damage that was left by the EF-3 tornado that hit parts of Northwest Arkansas on March 30.

The tornado formed south of Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville and east of Steele Boulevard, southwest of the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

As the tornado moved into Springdale, it damaged businesses, blew down trees, knocked down a cell tower, and destroyed the gymnasium at George Elementary School.

Watch the video above to get a bird’s eye view of the tornado’s path as well as a breakdown of its trajectory.