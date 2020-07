FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker, Jr., 41, was laid to rest in Fort Smith.

Thacker died of COVID-19 April 13 at U. S. Naval Hospital Guam.

He was assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He joined the Navy in December 1997.

The funeral was July 8 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.