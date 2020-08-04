Child abuse reports expected to rise when kids go back to school

Some child abuse cases go unreported while children are quarantined inside their homes.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some child abuse cases go unreported while children are quarantined inside their homes.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County said a majority of abuse reports come from teachers and coaches.

So, getting the kids back in the classroom might actually protect them.

Right now, the organization said it’s seeing less cases of abuse in the home, but that doesn’t mean the abuse isn’t happening.

Immediate reports of abuse are plunging too.

Melanie Halbrook with the center said her team is seeing more reports of children opening up about things that have happened months, even years in the past.

She said most of the time kids are abused by people they know, specifically family members.

“A lot of the time it is a family member and if that family member is living in the home with them we do expect to see an increase of disclosures when they do go back to school and are reunited and connected with those safe people they can disclose to,” Halbrook said.

Last year, Benton County had over 2,000 reports of child abuse.

If you see a child being abused in your community, call 1-844-save a child.

The center asks that you report the abuse to your local law enforcement as well.