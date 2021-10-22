Child Advocacy Center in Fort Smith changes name to reflect current services

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The newly-expanded Child Advocacy Center in Fort Smith has announced it will now be known as the Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy.

Director Laurie Burnett says the name change better reflects the current services provided by the center and new expanded offerings.

“A child’s advocacy center is just a safe place. You want to provide that family and that child a safe place to go,” Burnett said.

Hamilton Center provides free services to kids who are victims of neglect and physical and sexual abuse.

On average, the center handles 1,000 local cases annually.