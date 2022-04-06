BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Home Office associates have been asking for child care for years and Wednesday the company released plans for a brand new facility, which will take care of employee’s kids during work hours.

As if the Walmart associates didn’t have enough to look forward to after returning to in-person work at the Home Office a couple weeks ago, now they’ve been promised a campus, complete with a child care facility and a new health and fitness center.

There were lots of cheers from Walmart associates as some of the plans for their new home office were announced.

“As a Walmart associate this was music to our ears,” said Cindi Marsiglio, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Real Estate at Walmart. “We are all very excited for what’s to come.”

The two buildings will hold up to 500 children, ranging from 6 week olds to pre-k kids. The space between the buildings can be used for play or as a meeting spot for parents to see their kids on their lunch break.

“It will unlock that much more potential for many of our associates to consider childcare and also relieve the pressure of thinking that your child is not that far away,” said Donna Morris, the Chief People Officer for Walmart.

The plans for the Walton Family Whole Health and Fitness facility were released as well, pushing Alice Walton’s focus on preventative health care.

“It gives people the tools to balance physical, mental, and emotional health and that really is the secret to happiness,” said Alice Walton.

The 360,000 square foot building is not lacking in activities, including multiple pools, tennis courts, studio spaces and observation decks. It’s nine dollars a paycheck if Walmart associates choose to use the health and fitness facility.

“It will allow us all to move a little bit faster, put the pedal down, work cleaner, work healthier, work smarter, and set us up for the next 50 years,” said Steuart Walton.

The vision for the new Home Office Campus is to be a place for many community events and classes for the public. Although, the new facilities are designed for employee use only.

Check out Walmart’s plan and get a virtual tour here.