Child Care Aware of NWA hosts diaper drive

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An organization is on a mission to collect thousands of baby diapers, while supporting young children and families in need.

Child Care Aware of NWA offers parent education courses and resources to local families.

Co-director Michelle Wynn says it takes community support to keep its healthy families of Benton County program going.

This year, Wynn hopes to collect more than 20,000 diapers through its annual diaper dash.

Brianna Decampa, a local mom who’s used the program for three years, says it goes way beyond just diapers.

“They would do research with me, and give me options that I can use. They’re a very great support system,” Decampa said. “It’s just nice to know you have someone there with you. To help you with your kids and take care of yourself.”

The diaper dash drive runs through the end of the month.

Donations can be taken to Child Care Aware of NWA in Rogers or schedule a pick-up.

Wynn says donations can also be ordered online through Amazon or Walmart.

For more information, visit their website, or call 899-6374.