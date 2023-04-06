ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas will be hosting its fifth annual diaper drive through the month of April.

Child Care Aware hopes to bring in 23,000 diapers during this year’s drive in order to supply the members of its Healthy Families Program.

Healthy Families is a home-based parenting program that serves young parents between the ages of 12 and 24 in Benton County.

Enrollment in the program requires the mother to be pregnant or have a child 3 months of age or under. Families can stay in the program until the child is 3 years old.

Healthy Families provides developmental screenings, nutrition information and support to new parents.

Families in the program are routinely supplied with resources, such as diapers.

Diapers can be donated at the Child Care Aware NWA Office at 1401 8th St. Rogers, AR, Drop Off Locations throughout Northwest Arkansas or they can be purchased at Amazon, Walmart or online.