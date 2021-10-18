Child hospitalized after house fire in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Linda Street.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, four minutes after the 911 call was made, firefighters found a child trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued the child.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital and is in serious condition, according to Springdale Fire Department’s Assistant Chief of Administration Jim Vaughan.

The rest of the family is safe. The fire is under investigation.