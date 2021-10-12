Child Safety Center receives $3 million Hunt family donation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Advocates for child abuse victims are closer to expanding their services.

The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County in Springdale received a $3 million donation from the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt family October 12.

CSC Executive Director Elizabeth Shackelford says the money will help fund its Healing the Future campaign which includes building a new children’s safety center in Springdale.

“We will be more centrally located right by I-49,” Shackelford said. “Our partner agencies will have an easier and quicker time to get to the center, and we’ll be able to offer, expand our programs and have more therapists.”

The Healing the Future campaign aims to raise $12.5 million.

To date, it’s received $9.1 million.

CSC expects to begin construction on the new facility April 2022.

