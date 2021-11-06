Children can get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at same time

FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Children ages 5-11 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine and doctors say its also safe for them to get the flu shot at the same time.

State epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, said it’s important for children and adults to be immunized against both viruses.

The CDC said side effects from the shots are generally similar whether or not vaccines are given separately or together.

Dr. Dillaha recommends parents talk to their child’s doctor before getting children both shots.

“We encourage parents to talk to their health care provider about whether or not they want their child to get other vaccines on the same day,” Dillaha said. “There’s no prohibition against it.”

Health experts say it’s especially important to get a flu shot this year because more people have started letting their guards down when it comes to practices such as hand washing and social distancing.