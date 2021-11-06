Children can get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at same time

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Children ages 5-11 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine and doctors say its also safe for them to get the flu shot at the same time.
State epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, said it’s important for children and adults to be immunized against both viruses.
The CDC said side effects from the shots are generally similar whether or not vaccines are given separately or together.
Dr. Dillaha recommends parents talk to their child’s doctor before getting children both shots.
“We encourage parents to talk to their health care provider about whether or not they want their child to get other vaccines on the same day,” Dillaha said. “There’s no prohibition against it.”
Health experts say it’s especially important to get a flu shot this year because more people have started letting their guards down when it comes to practices such as hand washing and social distancing.