Children in Elkins paint rocks for others to find

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The children at Noah’s Ark Preschool in Elkins have been painting rocks and placing them in neighborhoods throughout the community for other children to find.

Owner Kim Henry says this gives the children that are at home during this time something to look forward to when they are out walking and playing with their parents.

“Social distancing is hard for children so we are hoping to make there time away from friends a little brighter with our painted rocks,” Henry says.

If you would like to know when the children will be rocking your neighborhood like their Facebook page, Noah’s Ark Preschool for updates.