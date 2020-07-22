Children make up 18 percent of COVID-19 cases in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children make up a significant portion of Washington County COVID-19 cases.

Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero gave more data specific to Washington County at the Washington Regional press conference.

He said our numbers go against national trends because most of our cases involve younger patients.

More than 70% of cases are people 44-years-old or younger and children make up about 18% of the total cases.

So we asked if schools here should consider a different approach to in-person classes in the fall.

“It’s important to bear in mind that children are not spreaders. They have not been shown to be very affective in spreading the virus and that is particularly shown in children under 10 years of age,” Romero said.

The governor said the child infection rate will help determine how schools respond to cases if they pop up in the fall.