SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County unveiled a new facility at its grand opening in Springdale on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Shackelford, the executive director of Children’s Safety Center of Washington County, said the 15,000-square-foot facility will help the organization provide more care to child abuse victims. The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County provides mental, physical and emotional support to victims.

The nonprofit organization previously operated out of the Center for Nonprofits at the JTL Shop, but the area’s population growth required a new facility at its new location at 3242 Gene George Blvd. in Springdale.

“We needed to expand as a staff,” Shackelford said. “We needed to be able to see more children. We needed to have more therapists on site and be able to do more medicals at one time. And so, this new building is allowing us that.”

Among the hundreds of visitors who saw the ribbon cut to open the center to the public was Betty Wilhite. The layout of the land was much different than what she was used to seeing, though — because she used to live on the property where the Children’s Safety Center now sits.

Wilhite and her family moved to Springdale nearly 70 years ago. She and her two sisters sold their parents’ land a few years ago, and it was turned into the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County’s new facility.

“I know my mom and dad would be proud to know that this sits here on their land,” Wilhite said.

When walking through the exhibit, Wilhite said it was “kind of emotional” but that it was “a beautiful place.”

The facility cost $15 million and comes equipped with a new outdoor playground, among other new amenities. However, it is staying true to its roots by transferring the thousands of handprints on the walls from its old facility to its new one.

Each unique handprint is from a child who was helped by the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County.

“In the heart of the new building, we have a handprint studio,” Shackelford said. “That’s where the child can go and paint their hand and then decide where they want to place it.”

Bayleigh Jones is an Education Accelerated through Service and Technology (EAST) teacher at Springdale High School. Jones and her former students helped with the transfer of the handprints through digitization.

“The message that the handprints send is for anybody who walks in here who is a victim that they see they’re not alone,” Jones said. “And it empowers them to speak up and to get help and to move forward.”

Shackelford said the location, which is near Interstate 49, provides quicker access to care and increases awareness for people driving by.

Shackelford said the move to the new building has been “an incredible journey.”

“I’ve just learned so much more about our community and how giving they are and how much the community cares about the children we help,” Shackelford said.