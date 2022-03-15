FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Monday founder and executive director of Kids Gym in Siloam Springs was arrested.

“So Cory Mathew was arrested on two counts of Sexual Indecency with a child and one count of Sexual Assault in the second degree,” says Nathan Smith, prosecuting attorney for Benton County.

While Smith says he cannot disclose any more information than this, he says Benton County takes any charge like this very seriously.

“Because kids are the most vulnerable people in society, those positions carry a much greater sense of responsibility,” says Smith.

We reached out to Gina Mayhew, Cory’s wife, and she declined to comment on the situation.

The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas and Benton County say news like this is always troubling.

There has been a significant increase in cases like this since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Cases at our center during COVID increased by 60%, and we must be aware and we must take action when something does not look or seem right,” says Elizabeth Pulley with the CACA.

“last year, our center alone saw more than 900 kids, so it’s something that we know about, and we deal with all the time,” says Elisabeth Siebuhr with Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.

They say the best way to avoid situations like these with your own children is to by having difficult conversations with them now.

“Talking about body parts and consent and what sort of touches are okay and what sort of touches are not okay and educating the kids on what sort of thing happens if that does happen,” says Siebuhr.

Mayhew is currently being held in Benton County without bond, and Smith wants to emphasize he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.