LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County welcomed several county officials and legislators to its main location in Little Flock on March 17.

The center provides a safe place for child abuse victims and their families through a multidisciplinary network of resources.

Staff gave a tour and explained the importance of their services and how they can further work together to eliminate trauma to children and their families after the abuse has happened.

“The 20-plus years that the CAC has been in existence, I think that we’ve seen the benefits of what they do in having a pro-active approach of having the right way to talk to children, help them get through trauma,” Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said.

The CAC serves Benton County victims under the age of 18 after a child abuse report has been made.

For those in need of immediate assistance, call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-482-5964.