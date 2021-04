BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County hosts a Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally.

The event took place in Downtown Bentonville today in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month.

First lady of Arkansas Susan Hutchinson was there, giving a message to take a stand against child abuse.

After the rally, members were encouraged to place pinwheels, which represented a child’s story in Benton County at partnering agency locations.