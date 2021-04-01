Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas raising abuse awareness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and an Arkansas organization is working to shine a light on the problem.

According to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, approximately 25 percent of children in Arkansas suffer from abuse.

And while the short term goal this month is to bring awareness to the problem, the CAC is working to help kids in need all year round.

Elizabeth Pulley, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas said “They receive about 65,000 calls each year to that hotline. And about half of those go to investigation. Just within our CACs in 2020, that’s 17 centers across the state with 10 additional satellites in smaller areas, we saw over 10,000 kids.”

Pulley says there was an increase in physical abuse of children during the pandemic.