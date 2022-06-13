SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In June, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will celebrate its 35-year partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

According to a press release, associates in stores and clubs across the country have raised more than $1 billion over the lifetime of the partnership for children’s hospitals across North America, with more than $43 million going to help Arkansas Children’s since 1987.

On June 13, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates will kick off this year’s fundraising campaign benefitting Arkansas Children’s, a proud member of CMN Hospitals, giving “customers and members alike many options to donate at the register or online.”

“A 35-year partnership is quite rare and special,” said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating this significant milestone with Walmart and Sam’s Club, and even more importantly the shared values that bring us together; engaging communities to transform children’s healthcare and ensure healthy tomorrows.”

Customers and members in Arkansas can donate any dollar amount at the register, or simply round up their purchase to the next dollar and donate the change in-store or while shopping online.

“The partnership with Walmart and Sam’s club is essential to the work we do at Arkansas Children’s,” said Enid Olvey, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Because of their generous and continued support, we are able to continue pushing our mission forward of making children better today and healthier tomorrow.”