Children’s Safety Center hosts virtual summit, Beyond the Handprints

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the last 23 years, the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County has helped advocate for child abuse victims in our area.

The Children’s Safety Center invited the public for a behind-the-scenes look into why their critical services are needed now more than ever.

The Center is hosted a free virtual summit this afternoon.

Children’s Safety Center staff, partner agencies, community leaders, and survivors took part in the 30-minute discussion about what the CSC has been doing to help local child abuse victims.

Speakers also responded to COVID-19 and why their critical services are needed now more than ever.

Congressman Steve Womack, Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, and Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett spoke.

This was livestreamed on YouTube. Click here or watch below!

