Children’s Safety Center hosts virtual summit, Beyond the Handprints

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the last 23 years, the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County has helped advocate for child abuse victims in our area.

The Children’s Safety Center invited the public for a behind-the-scenes look into why their critical services are needed now more than ever.

The Center is hosted a free virtual summit this afternoon.

Children’s Safety Center staff, partner agencies, community leaders, and survivors took part in the 30-minute discussion about what the CSC has been doing to help local child abuse victims.

Speakers also responded to COVID-19 and why their critical services are needed now more than ever.

Congressman Steve Womack, Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, and Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett spoke.

