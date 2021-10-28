Children’s Safety Center partnering with NWA Holiday Market for fundraiser

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center (CSC) of Washington County is partnering with the NWA Holiday Market on a fundraiser for the CSC. It will take place on November 5 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and November 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale will feature a “Shopping Wonderland” of gifts, décor, clothing, jewelry, health, beauty, food, children’s items, and more. All of the $5 admissions will benefit the Children’s Safety Center.

Last year, almost $13,000 was raised to help support the CSC’s free programs for local child abuse victims, according to a CSC release.

The Children’s Safety Center provides direct services to local child abuse victims including child advocacy for victims and families, forensic interviews, sexual assault examinations, mental health therapy, and virtual child abuse prevention trainings.

According to their press release, the Children’s Safety Center is the only agency in Washington County providing comprehensive services, free of charge, designed to provide safety and healing for victims of child abuse.