Chill with a dive-in movie at Wilson Park Pool

How is this for a $2 Friday night plan: Head to Wilson Park Pool this evening to watch a movie either from the water or poolside.

The Dive-In Movie series begins tonight, June 14. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, right around 8:45 p.m.

Admission is $1 if you pay in advance or $2 at the venue, free for children under 5.

Concessions will be available.

Here’s the summer lineup:

More information at online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/diveinmovies.

Pool hours, swimming lessons, swim team, season passes and all other inquiries are online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/parks