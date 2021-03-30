Chipotle is giving away burritos and Bitcoin. Here’s how to play

On April 1, National Burrito Day, Chipotle will give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin. (Courtesy Image)

(NEXSTAR) – Chipotle is giving away $100,000 worth of burritos and Bitcoin in celebration of National Burrito Day, but you’ll have to play to snag a freebie.

Chipotle says the contest is the first time a restaurant brand has given away cryptocurrency.

Ten-thousand people will win one free burrito, 50 will win $500 worth of Bitcoin and three lucky individuals will get $25,000 in Bitcoin, the company said in a press release.

To win, you must visit this website when it goes live Thursday, and then you’ll have ten chances to guess a six-digit code.

“If players are unsuccessful in their ten attempts and endure … they may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle,” the release said.

The game was inspired by Stefan Thomas, the founder and CEO of Coil, who famously can’t remember the passcode to a hard drive that stores $387 million in Bitcoin.

Thomas holds a small hard drive called an IronKey that controls access to a digital wallet containing 7,002 Bitcoin, the New York Times reported.

But Thomas can’t seem to figure out the password — and he only has two more chances to get it right. The IronKey only allows users ten guesses.

Thomas said he lost the paper where the password was written years ago. He’s already tried eight of his most commonly used passwords.

“I would just lay in bed and think about it,” Thomas told the Times. “Then, I would go to the computer with some new strategy, and it wouldn’t work and I would be desperate again.”

On Twitter, Thomas called the saga “a painful memory” and said he hopes “others can learn from my mistakes.”

“Test your backups regularly to make sure they are still working. An ounce of foresight could have prevented a decade of regret,” he said.

One Bitcoin is currently worth $58,628.