Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola donates food to local schools during COVID-19 closures

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola donated more than $4,800 of perishable food items when it temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Rather than letting the food go to waste, or throwing it out, the casino and resort donated its items to the local schools in the area in partnership with Keystone Food Service.

Keystone Food Service focuses on providing freshly prepared breakfast and lunch options for the students it serves throughout Oklahoma.

“Given the temporary closure of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola and the uncertainty of the evolving situation, we wanted to help alleviate some pressure from the local schools in our area,” said Christy Chaser, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola General Manager. “We’re happy to help the kids in the area receive the food they need while school is out of session.”

The food items that were a part of the donation from Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola included fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products.