Choctaw Nation awards nearly $85,000 to Pocola, Poteau, Heavener and Leflore County

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Choctaw Nation awarded the city of Pocola $9,600, Poteau $28,300, Heavener $14,700 and Leflore County $32,100 from the Choctaw Community Partner Fund to continue to help strengthen and develop the local area.

The Choctaw Community Partner Fund contributions continue on a quarterly basis to cities and counties that host non-gaming businesses throughout the Nation’s 10.5 counties. The expectation is for each local government involved to be able to use Choctaw Community Partner Fund contribution to support and develop the communities that serve tribal and non-tribal citizens.

The latest donation marks the seventh contribution from the Choctaw Nation.

The Choctaw Nation has voluntarily awarded a combined total of $498,950 to the cities of Pocola, Poteau, Heavener and Leflore County.

Both Poteau and Pocola was able to make recreational upgrades and Heavener was able to invest in public safety and purchase wildland firefighting equipment. Leflore County is saving its funds for a future project.

The Choctaw Community Partner Fund began in 2019 and has reportedly put more than $3 million back into southeastern Oklahoma communities.