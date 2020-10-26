Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority provides meals to children in low-income areas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURANT, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) is providing meals to children in low-income areas through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The SFSP was established to ensure children 18 years and younger would still have available a meal that meets federal nutrition guidelines when school is not in session.

They have extended the parameters due to the pandemic. They have also extended the dates available to last until September 30, 2021.

Meals will be provided free of charge daily at the times and locations below.

You do not have to be Native American to participate, and you will be able to receive a meal regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers