Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority provides meals to children in low-income areas

DURANT, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) is providing meals to children in low-income areas through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The SFSP was established to ensure children 18 years and younger would still have available a meal that meets federal nutrition guidelines when school is not in session.

They have extended the parameters due to the pandemic. They have also extended the dates available to last until September 30, 2021.

Meals will be provided free of charge daily at the times and locations below.

You do not have to be Native American to participate, and you will be able to receive a meal regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.