ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is all over the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Sponsored by P&G, but it’s not just the alumni playing in the tournament.

The Razorbacks women’s golf coach Shauna Taylor founded the Choose Confidence program. It’s aimed at helping young girls develop positive attitudes about themselves.

Taylor says oftentimes in golf, the difference between good and great is self-belief, so she created Choose Confidence to drive that idea home with younger girls.

“I just came up with the idea of, ‘How can I touch kids at a younger age to give them that self-belief and good self-talk so that by the time they get to me, they’re in a really good space,'” Taylor said.

Taylor is partnering with four elementary schools to bring kids to the tournament this week and is giving them “confidence kits” so they can work on their self-belief at home.

Her program is funded by tournament sponsor Procter and Gamble.