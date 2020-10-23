Chris Stapleton releases new song ‘Arkansas’

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 27: Singer Chris Stapleton performs onstage during All For The Hall Los Angeles A benefit concert presented by The Country Music Hall of Fame And Museum at The Novo by Microsoft on September 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chris Stapleton has released a new song titled ‘Arkansas,’ taking listeners on a road trip through the Natural State.

It’s the latest single from the country star’s upcoming album, ‘Starting Over,’ scheduled for release on November 13.

According to Taste of Country, Stapleton has explained that the song ‘Arkansas’ was born when he drove a car his wife, Morgane, picked out for his birthday from Oklahoma City back home to Nashville.

“When we lit out of Fayetteville, they were callin’ the Hogs,” Stapleton sings. “We made a pit stop in Little Rock for some BBQ, and when we hit West Memphis, there were blue lights in our rear view.“

New song 'Arkansas' out now: https://t.co/1Rg2D3D1sU

Pre-Order the new album Starting Over out 11.13.20. pic.twitter.com/l5Yr3YM4Fr — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 23, 2020

