ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP continues to fill out its summer acts as they announce Chris Stapleton will be returning to the Rogers music venue on July 29.

According to a press release, Stapleton is bringing his “All American Road Show” tour with Elle King and Madeline Edwards to the AMP as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $44.75 to $119.75 plus fees. Customers can purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, going online to amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to orders for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Walmart AMP says customers will receive their tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show via the delivery method selected at checkout.