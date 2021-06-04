Chris Tomlin to perform at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP will host Chris Tomlin on Thursday, August 19, with Kari Jobe, Bethel Music and special guest Cody Carnes.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 A.M. and will range from $27 to $89 plus applicable fees.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered by mail or e-mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and add-on vouchers approximately 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

You can purchase tickets here or by calling 479-443-5600.