Christmas bonus approved for Rogers city employees

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers city employees are getting a Christmas bonus.

The city council approved $300 bonuses for all city employees during its meeting November 23.

The money will come from the city’s general funds. Rogers Mayor Greg Hines says about 500 people will get it.

“It is a way to tell those public employees their constituents, citizens of Rogers and representatives, the city council who represent those citizens want to say ‘thank you’ and recognize their service throughout the year,” Hines said.

Rogers city employees can expect to see the bonus on their next check.