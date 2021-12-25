Christmas Eve celebrations at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Clint Schnekloth is the pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He says he couldn’t be happier to welcome everyone back in for their annual Christmas eve services.

“We didn’t have Christmas Eve service last year. We recorded the service here, and people participated virtually,” says Schnekloth.

However, this year, with the help of vaccines, he is able to have all the members back in the building. Members like Susan Young who has spent her morning helping the church prepare for the service.

“It’s the people that make it such, we could be meeting in a field, and it would be that same spirituality that same connection. It’s all about the people that come here,” says Young.

While an indoor service is an option, Schnekloth made sure there was also an outdoor service for those who want to be as socially distanced as possible.

“We have some worship leaders who are traveling to see older people and family members, and because of things that have happened with the Omicron variant, we thought it might be a good opportunity to offer an option outside with better ventilation,” says Schnekloth.