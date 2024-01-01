FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the holiday season draws to a close, Phillip Merry, the founder behind Christmas Honors, gears up for the organization’s post-holiday cleanup at the Fort Smith National Cemetery at 8 a.m. on January 5 and is looking for volunteers.

The organization was created after Merry’s brother, a veteran, died. He established Christmas Honors to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

“The wreath means so much to me. I love the fact it’s in a circle. No beginning, no end to me. That symbolizes that our community will never cease in pursuit of the proper way to say ‘thank you’ to the vets,” said Merry.

Christmas Honors is actively engaged in the retrieval of 17,000 wreaths that are placed on graves to honor deceased veterans. What started in 2009 as Merry’s ambition to lay wreaths on every grave at the Fort Smith National Cemetery has grown into a community’s annual tradition that took seven minutes this year with the support of over 2,000 volunteers.

Merry emphasizes the role of volunteers not only in the initial placement of wreaths but also in their retrieval and storage. Through partnerships with companies like Walmart, Christmas Honors secures high-quality wreaths at reduced costs, a critical factor in enabling the organization to continue its mission.

Wreaths have a life span of up to 5 years if stored properly. Claude Legris, the Vice Chair of Christmas Honors, urges volunteers to contribute their time to the cleanup efforts, emphasizing the impact of collective actions. “If anyone who would be able to join us, we would be very much appreciative that they could come by the convention center. It’s hard work, but we also have a lot of fun, and it makes you feel good knowing that we’re supporting such a magnificent cause,” said Legris.

Merry assures volunteers that provisions, including food and drinks, will be provided to ensure everyone involved in the cleanup is appreciated.

More information on how to volunteer can be found here.