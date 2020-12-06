Christmas Honors opens Fort Smith National Cemetery veterans memorial display

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas Honors in Fort Smith is hosting a tribute display of more than 18,000 names of every veteran buried in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

The tribute exhibit at Chaffee Crossing opened December 5 and will remain on display until December 28.

The drive-through display will allow families to pay respect without the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Fort Smith National Cemetery was elevated to a national cemetery in 1867. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers