Christmas Honors opens Fort Smith National Cemetery veterans memorial display

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas Honors in Fort Smith is hosting a tribute display of more than 18,000 names of every veteran buried in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

The tribute exhibit at Chaffee Crossing opened December 5 and will remain on display until December 28.

The drive-through display will allow families to pay respect without the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Fort Smith National Cemetery was elevated to a national cemetery in 1867. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.