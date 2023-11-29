FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas Honors is an organization that works to make sure no veteran is forgotten each holiday season.

November is Veterans and Military Family Month which celebrates and honors veterans and their families’ sacrifices for America.

Phillip H Merry Jr. is the founder of Christmas Honors after his brother, a Purple Heart veteran, was buried unidentified.

The organization started in 2009 when Merry decided that every deceased veteran, known or unidentified, should be honored. Merry said that various events led to his idea.

“Was it my brother who didn’t get the respect that he deserved? I’m not sure which. All I know is veterans deserve everything we can give to them,” Merry said.

Christmas Honors lays wreaths on nearly 17,000 tombstones annually with faux Christmas wreaths. The organization will lay wreaths again this year on December 2. The public can begin volunteering at 9 a.m.

At a certain point, families of loved ones in the cemetery will have the opportunity to have one-on-one time with their veterans. Volunteers will then lay the wreaths on every tombstone.

The organization has grown to over 3,000 volunteers.

Elly Gibbsons is the treasurer of Christmas Honors and the wife of a fallen veteran who got involved after experiencing the Christmas Honors event.

“We need to remember veterans. We are free. We have freedom, and when you look around the world, not everybody has a privilege. We are privileged, and it’s because of their service,” Gibbons said.

The event will take place at Fort Smith National Cemetary on 522 Garland Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available at the Fort Smith Convention Center or the Bakery District across from the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Click here for more information about parking and the organization.