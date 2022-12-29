NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are a couple of ways to get rid of Christmas trees this year in Northwest Arkansas.

The Prospects Black 14-and-under baseball team is spending the week fundraising in the community by picking up Christmas trees across the area to help cover the team’s tournament fees, uniform fees and other costs.

The team will continue picking up trees until January 3.

“We’re picking up Christmas trees for the community, and we’re going to take them to a recycling plant. And then, they’re going to get transformed into fish habitats,” said the team’s catcher, Greyson Cerasale.

You can sign up for a Christmas tree pickup by texting 479-402-2108. You should include your name, address and requested pick-up date.

The team asks for a $25 donation.

The city of Bentonville is also offering a free Christmas tree drop-off.

The solid waste district will accept natural Christmas trees through January 14.

The drop-off will be at the district’s main facility. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

All decorations must be removed.