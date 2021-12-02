Christmas tree to be decorated by community in honor of fallen officer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm” in Pea Ridge, Ark. has donated a “fraser fir” tree to allow the community to come and decorate in honor of fallen Officer Kevin Apple.

Messages and custom decorations are encouraged for those who wish to decorate or they can be purchased and placed on the tree.

“After the accident, as a business in Pea Ridge, we really wanted to do something for the community, but we really couldn’t think of anything. As soon as they declared December 12 as Officer Apple Day, we decided that was totally up our alley, and we knew what to do,” said “Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm” owner Jill Babb.

Those involved say they expect the community to come out and show their full support.

“When his car was parked here, we would see a lot of kids come out and put things out with the car, so I’m sure we’ll see the same thing here. We’re definitely excited to see it,” Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

Chief Hahn, along with Mayor Jackie Crabtree, will share the proclamation for the ‘Kevin Apple Memorial Highway’ naming at the event.

The tree is set to be unveiled on December 12, “Officer Apple Day.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers