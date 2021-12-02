Christmas tree to be decorated by community in honor of fallen officer

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm” in Pea Ridge, Ark. has donated a “fraser fir” tree to allow the community to come and decorate in honor of fallen Officer Kevin Apple.

Messages and custom decorations are encouraged for those who wish to decorate or they can be purchased and placed on the tree.

“After the accident, as a business in Pea Ridge, we really wanted to do something for the community, but we really couldn’t think of anything. As soon as they declared December 12 as Officer Apple Day, we decided that was totally up our alley, and we knew what to do,” said “Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm” owner Jill Babb.

Those involved say they expect the community to come out and show their full support.

“When his car was parked here, we would see a lot of kids come out and put things out with the car, so I’m sure we’ll see the same thing here. We’re definitely excited to see it,” Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

Chief Hahn, along with Mayor Jackie Crabtree, will share the proclamation for the ‘Kevin Apple Memorial Highway’ naming at the event.

The tree is set to be unveiled on December 12, “Officer Apple Day.”