Chronicling the Careers of 2020 Arkansas Basketball Signees

by: Nick Walters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has done the Razorbacks no favors: No SEC Basketball Tournament. No spring sports. No spring football.

Instead of dwelling on the past, look towards the future. Know the stories of incoming Hogs like never before.

In a half-hour series of mini-docs and features, Nick Walters documents the unique paths behind the Arkansas 2020 signing class: From growing up with a basketball in their hands to hooping at the Bud.

Moses Moody

It’s Time | Mini-Documentary

  • No. 38 Prospect in US, No. 9 Shooting Guard
  • Notables:
    • State champion as freshman and sophomore (MVP)
    • Star on nation’s top-ranked high school team as a senior
    • Projected 2021 NBA Lottery pick
  • Childhood inspiration: Big brother Myles
  • Childhood team: AAU team Arkansas Hawks alongside KK Robinson
  • High School Career
    • Freshman: Little Rock Parkivew
    • Sophomore: North Little Rock
    • Junior-Senior: at Montverde Academy (FL)

KK Robinson

Get Ready | Mini-Documentary

  • No. 37 Prospect in US, No. 11 Point Guard
  • Notables:
    • State champion as freshman (MVP)
    • Star on one of nation’s top 30 high school teams as a senior
    • Shortest of nation’s top 50 overall prospects at 6’0″
  • Childhood Inspiration: Big brother Kelvin
  • Childhood team: Arkansas Hawks alongside Moses Moody, Ethan Henderson, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe
  • High School Career:
    • Freshman: Episcopal Collegiate
    • Sophomore-Junior: Bryant
    • Senior: Oak Hill Academy (VA)

Davonte Davis

Devo | Feature Story

  • No. 104 Prospect in US, No. 15 Combo Guard
  • Notables
    • Co-state champion as senior
    • Former Oklahoma State commit
  • Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan
  • High School Career: Jacksonville

Jaylin Williams

Player of the Year | Interview Feature

  • No. 88 Prospect in US, No. 14 Center
  • Notables:
  • Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan
  • High School Career: Fort Smith Northside

