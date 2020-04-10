Churches adjusting Easter Sunday due to COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many people will observe Easter Sunday from home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Dunaway, communications director for Cross Church, said the congregation is normally asked to invite people to service. Now, members are encouraged to connect in other ways, like making care baskets or simply praying for one another.

Dunaway said while the situation isn’t ideal, the COVID-19 pandemic is proof of what the church has preached all along.

“The church isn’t about the building, it’s about the people,” Dunaway said. “We’ve really been able to practice that over these last few weeks and we’ve realized that God can work in and through us regardless of if we can meet.”

Dunaway also said there are valuable lessons to be learned during this time.

“We’re going to understand the value of connection and taking care of one another. So it’s really just a learning time for us. The future of the church is going to be stronger than it’s ever been I believe.”

Cross Church will host online services at 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 7:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Click here for the livestream.