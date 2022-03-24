ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cinema of the Ozarks, Northwest Arkansas’ first non-profit art-house movie theater organization, is hosting Austin based Montopolis as they present their original live musical score to the 1929 Ukrainian documentary Man With a Movie Camera, a ground-breaking film from the earliest days of cinema, at the Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers on April 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

According to a press release, the screening and musical performance gives a historical context to the Russian invasion, celebrates the beauty and resilience of Ukraine’s people and lays bare the costs of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

As the grandson of Romanian immigrants, Montopolis composer Justin Sherburn has a personal connection to the culture and history of Eastern Europe. His original score incorporates indie rock extended techniques and traditional Ukrainian folk melodies. According to Sherburn, whose Ashkenazi family name is Shapiro, the work is “an exercise in the power of music to undermine a film’s intention.”

Jason Murphy, Executive Director of Cinema of the Ozarks, says their organization “will expand the horizons of moviegoers and lovers of the cinema arts in Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area through the curation and presentation of a wide array of programming that features thought-provoking new releases from Hollywood, as well as independent studio films, documentaries, repertory series, and foreign films that people here rarely, if ever, have had the opportunity to see on the silver screen. We are thrilled to host Justin and Montopolis in this worthy cause to raise awareness for the plight of the Ukrainian people, using the cinema arts as a medium to educate and uplift humankind.”

All merchandise sales at the event, not including concessions, will be donated to UNICEF to support crisis relief efforts in the region. Tickets for the screening and live musical performance are $12 plus tax, and can be purchased at cinemaOZK.org/events. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Robbie Wilson, Executive Director of Development, 479-763-6252 or email CinemaOZK@gmail.com