Circle of Friends hosts benefit for Arkansas Children’s Northwest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Circle of Friends chapter hosts an annual event that benefits Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The second annual Northwest Arkansas A La Carte event was held at the Barn at the Springs in Springdale.

People got to try out food from 16 different restaurants this year along with a silent auction.

“Circle of Friends is a volunteer group that raises funds for Arkansas Children’s Northwest. There are over 200,000 kids in our area who need help and we’re here to raise money to take care of them,” said Marianne Gintonio, Chapter Chair, Northwest Arkansas Circle of Friends.

Jennifer Penate from our sister station KNWA emceed the event.