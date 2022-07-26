SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local luncheon is bringing awareness to hospice care.

The Circle of Life’s Angels Paying It Forward luncheon in Springdale brings people together on July 26 to discuss their impact on the community.

Members also share special end-of-life wishes and needs that were made possible by their work. They say their mission is to make sure families aren’t the only ones carrying that burden.

“What I’ve heard from other people is it was such a relief to have someone else helping us out, to have another set of eyes on our loved one, to be able to help us travel this journey and understand it, know what to expect,” Co-host Nancy Swearingen said.

Those who would like to volunteer with Circle of Life are encouraged to send a message through social media or call 479-872-3327.

