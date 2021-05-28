Circle of Life Hospice Care honors veteran patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Circle of Life Hospice Care honors the lives of more than 300 of its veteran patients.

Today, at both Bentonville and Springdale locations, Circle of Life placed 351 U.S. flags to represent the lives of the 351 veteran patients.

Red poppy pins were also given to those who came to the ceremony.

Lt Col. Shane Pair hosted the ceremony and explains how important it is to celebrate memorial day.

“I’ve had comrades who have lost their life and to know that they’re remembered because we know they didn’t die in vain, they died for our freedoms, for this great nation,” Lt. Col. Pair said.

Mike Ford from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3031 ended the ceremony by playing taps.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers