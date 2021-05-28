Circle of Life Hospice Care honors veteran patients

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Circle of Life Hospice Care honors the lives of more than 300 of its veteran patients.

Today, at both Bentonville and Springdale locations, Circle of Life placed 351 U.S. flags to represent the lives of the 351 veteran patients.

Red poppy pins were also given to those who came to the ceremony.

Lt Col. Shane Pair hosted the ceremony and explains how important it is to celebrate memorial day.

“I’ve had comrades who have lost their life and to know that they’re remembered because we know they didn’t die in vain, they died for our freedoms, for this great nation,” Lt. Col. Pair said.

Mike Ford from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3031 ended the ceremony by playing taps.