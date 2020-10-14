Circle of Life nursing home residents fish for trout

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nursing home residents at the Magnolia Place Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Rogers were able to drop a line and fish for live trout.

Theresa Allen with Circle Of Life Hospice said all of the residents were excited to see the fish.

“It’s wonderful. We know we’re helping make them just a little happy and the families that aren’t necessarily able to come in and see them, so it’s a win, win. You cannot beat this. This is awesome,” she said.

Allen said the residents haven’t fished in years and for some it was their first time.