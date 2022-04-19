SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Circle of Life, a Springdale-based hospice facility, announced the purchase of nine acres of undeveloped land at the corner of Goad Springs Road and Metro Plaza in Lowell to expand outpatient services in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, the new facility will become the hub for all outpatient services. It will include office and meeting space for the physicians, nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, chaplains and volunteers who provide care for Circle of Life patients throughout Benton, Washington, Carroll, and Madison counties.

The building will also provide additional warehouse space for medical equipment and supplies provided to patients in home settings.

“Due to significant growth within the region and the number of patients cared for in their homes by the Circle of Life team, we have outgrown our current home-service location and plan to build a larger facility on the new property in Lowell. The land is centrally located with easy access to I-49 to serve our community even better. Over 90% of our patients live in their homes, assisted living centers, and nursing homes while receiving hospice care, so this facility will support a large portion of the business. Hector Gonzalez, Circle of Life Board Chairman

Catherine Grubbs, Circle of Life CEO, stated that “the purchase of this land ensures that our team can continue providing the exceptional care we are known for within the Northwest Arkansas community. We are committed to growing as an organization alongside the region and to continue doing so for many years to come.”

Circle of Life will launch a capital campaign initiative to raise philanthropic support for the new outpatient facility and hospice programs.

“We look forward to working with donors and the others within the community to ensure the best end-of-life care for our families, friends, and neighbors when they need us the most,” said Grubbs.

Circle of Life is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing compassionate end-of-life care. More information about Circle of Life can be found by visiting the website www.nwacircleoflife.com.