Additive shortage affecting CITGO gas stations in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As a result of temporary, nationwide additive supply constraints, gasoline supplies in certain areas of the country including Fort Smith may not meet detergency specifications.

According to a news release from CITGO, the company’s gas stations in Fort Smith will display a notification regarding the issue at the pump.

The release says the additive shortage is an industry-wide issue affecting many companies. It says it may last through the end of the year.

CITGO-operated terminals will remain unaffected by the additive shortage for now, but some of the gasoline supplied by third-party terminals for sale at CITGO-branded stations may not currently meet detergency specifications.

Additional information regarding the additive shortage in the affected regions is available here.