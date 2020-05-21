Cities awaiting governor’s teams sports announcement

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday (May 21), Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to make an announcement on team sports in the state.

Athletic director for Springdale Public Schools, Wayne Stehlik said if students are able to gather for sports, safety will be the top priority.

He said there would be an acclimation period for the first few weeks in which every coach and player will have a mask on. This period will also allow kids to get used to being physically active again for those who may not have been during the time at home.

Stehlik said the district will comply with the governor’s plan in order to get back to these activities that are important for the kid’s development.

“You develop the physical part of the body,” Stehlik said. “The mental part. You’re out there having to make snap decisions in a split second. And then the social part of it.”

Springdale Parks and Recreation superintendent, Matt Boykin said before the pandemic, there were plans for new summer camps and programs.

However, he said the department has been using this down time to find ways it can improve for when people are able to come back.

Boykin said it’s important for these sports to start again safely because they help improve the feeling of camaraderie among players.

“We have a very diverse community in Springdale,” Boykin said. “I think the youth sports are something that helps bring everybody together to meet people they’ve never met before.”

Boykin said adult leagues will also be a priority when team sports can be played again.