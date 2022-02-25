ST. LOUIS– Oil prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic, a day after they briefly topped $100 per barrel amid worries that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and upcoming sanctions could disrupt supplies. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 1.3% to $91.59 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.2% to $97.93.

Still unknown is what will happen to oil markets if Russia, a major energy supplier for Europe, withholds oil over sanctions.

The uncertainty has prompted a Missouri state lawmaker from St. Charles to introduce legislation for a six month gas tax holiday. The state currently has a 17-cent motor fuels tax.

“I believe the long term fix for rising motor fuel prices is continuing on the path toward American energy independence by making use of all of America’s natural resources; however, in this time of crisis, we cannot wait to take action to relieve consumers in Missouri of the rapidly increasing prices at the pump,” State Rep. Adam Schwadron, a Republican, said in a news release.

House Bill 2801 has not yet been assigned to a committee.

“It’s worth noting, Missouri, in general, has been somewhat insulated from recent price jumps as we currently have the lowest statewide gas price average in the country at $3.18. St. Louis, however, has the highest average within the state at $3.22,” AAA of Missouri spokesman Nick Chabarria told FOX2 earlier this week.